Wisconsin football’s complete Week 1 offensive depth chart

It is officially game week for Wisconsin football. The long wait is over on Saturday evening when Illinois State visits the Badgers to begin the 2022 campaign.

Earlier Monday morning, Paul Chryst and the Badgers released their first 2022 depth chart of the regular season. A number of new faces on defense highlights a team ready to continue their dominance on that side of the field.

The deepest running back room in college football is the star of the offense, with Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi leading the way. The depth chart contains one starter and one backup for every position on the team. Here is a look at the offensive 2022 Week 1 depth chart:

Starting QB: Graham Mertz

Backup QB: Chase Wolf

Starting RB: Braelon Allen

Backup RB: Chez Mellusi

Starting FB: Jackson Acker

Backup FB: Riley Nowakowski

WR 1: Chimere Dike

WR 2: Skyler Bell

Backup WR 1: Markus Allen

Backup WR 2: Keontez Lewis

Starting TE: Clay Cundiff

Backup TE: Hayden Rucci

Starting LT: Jack Nelson

Backup LT: Nolan Rucci

Starting LG: Tyler Beach

Backup LG: Joe Brunner

Starting C: Joe Tippmann

Backup C: Trey Wedig

Starting RG: Michael Furtney

Backup RG: Dylan Barrett

Starting RT: Riley Mahlman

Backup RT: Logan Brown

