Wisconsin football class of 2025 WR target announces commitment date

Wisconsin football class of 2025 wide receiver target Muizz Tounkara will announce his collegiate commitment on July 13.

The three-star wide receiver’s announcement coincides with the release of his top three schools. Wisconsin, alongside Kansas and Arizona, will vie for the Texas native’s commitment in mid-July.

The decision date and top three arrive roughly three weeks after Tounkara picked up a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to land with the Badgers.

The prediction came from Badger247’s Nick Osen and was given with a ‘medium’ confidence level. Still, the forecast remains the only one on Tounkara’s recruiting profile thus far.

247sports ranks the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder as the No. 744 player in the class of 2025, No. 116 wide receiver and No. 124 recruit from his home state of Texas. The rising senior ventured to UW for an official visit on May 31 before heading to Lawrence, Kansas and Tucson, Arizona the weekend of June 7 and June 14, respectively.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 recently added four-star LB Mason Posa, four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. and three-star DL Wilnerson Telemaque, bringing the group’s overall total to 20 commitments. Nine of those commitments have come since the June official visit window began. The possible addition of Tounkara would bring those totals to 21 and 10 respectively.

In addition to Hilton at the wide receiver position, UW has also secured a commitment from three-star Cameron Miller.

