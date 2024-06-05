Wisconsin football class of 2025 defensive line target reschedules official visit

Wisconsin football class of 2025 defensive line target Wilnerson Telemaque rescheduled his official visit to Madison for the weekend of June 7.

The three-star was originally slated to visit the University of Minnesota this coming weekend but announced his change of plans on Monday. Prior to the modification, he planned to officially visit Wisconsin the weekend of June 14.

The 6-foot-6, 257-pounder has garnered over 30 offers including from Pittsburgh, LSU, Nebraska, Florida, Missouri, SMU and West Virginia. 247Sports’ composite ranking has Telemaque as the nation’s No. 72 defensive lineman, No. 93 recruit from Florida and No. 698 overall recruit for the class of 2025.

Despite Wisconsin failing to crack Telemaque’s top six schools of Colorado, Florida, LSU, West Virginia, Missouri and Minnesota, the recent timetable is certainly noteworthy given the nationwide competition to land the Monsignor Pace product.

Telemaque boasts great size on the defensive line. Per MaxPreps, he finished his junior season with 16 tackles and three sacks in eight appearances for Monsignor Pace.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 17 in the nation with 13 commitments. UW has yet to secure a commitment from a 2025 DL and has seen several top targets commit elsewhere.

If UW is able to sway Telemaque in any way, it would serve as a giant boost for Wisconsin’s incoming group next fall.

The Badgers did secure commitments from top class of 2025 cornerback Rukeem Stroud and four-star OT Logan Powell over the weekend. Both Stroud and Powell made their decisions during official visits to Madison beginning May 31.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire