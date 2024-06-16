Wisconsin football class of 2025 RB target commits to Big Ten rival Rutgers

Wisconsin football class of 2025 running back target John Forster announced his commitment to Rutgers on Saturday.

Despite Wisconsin making the final five schools for the three-star recruit, the rising senior trimmed his list of potential landing spots to Illinois and Rutgers last week, per 247Sports’ Brian Dohn.

The Montvale, New Jersey product canceled his June 14 official visit with the Badgers along with his planned trip to West Virginia. Forster visited both Illinois and Rutgers respectively over the last two weekends prior to his collegiate commitment.

Forster is 247Sports’ No. 422 player in the class of 2025, No. 31 running back and No. 13 recruit from his home state of New Jersey.

Wisconsin will now look to secure a commitment from four-star Byron Louis, who was on campus for an official visit on June 7 and is still yet to announce his commitment. Forster was previously Wisconsin’s other top running back target in the class.

Nonetheless, Rivals currently has Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 6 in the nation. The group has 19 commitments and eight since official visits began in June.

Fickell and company added two blue-chip players to their growing class of 2025 this week with commitments from four-star linebacker Mason Posa and four-star wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. The Badgers will aim to build on what has been an outstanding recruiting cycle thus far.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire