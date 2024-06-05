Wisconsin football class of 2025 RB target Bo Jackson commits to Big Ten rival

Wisconsin football class of 2025 running back target Bo Jackson announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday.

Jackson became the fifth Wisconsin class of 2025 target to commit elsewhere this week, joining three-star WR Vernon Allen III, three-star iOL N’Kye Wynn, three-star LB Elliot Schaper and three-star Javin Gordon. Allen and Wynn chose Rutgers while Schaper and Gordon committed to Duke.

The Villa Angela-St. Joseph product chose Ohio State over Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Penn State, among others. Jackson garnered over 20 offers dating back to May 2022, and Wisconsin extended its offer in early February 2023.

Unlike the four aforementioned prospects, Jackson is firmly entrenched within a select group of nation’s highest-rated recruits of the 2025 cycle. 247Sports has the 6-foot, 205-pounder as the No. 85 national recruit, No. 3 running back and No. 5 recruit from his home state of Ohio.

247Sports’ national recruiting analyst Hudson Standish profiles Jackson as one of the 2025’s most talented offensive skill players in the Midwest who can dominate both between or outside the tackles in modern offensive schemes.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 17 in the nation with 13 players committed. With Jackson’s choice, Wisconsin has yet to secure a commitment from a running back.

Wisconsin also secured commitments from top class of 2025 cornerback Rukeem Stroud and four-star OT Logan Powell over the weekend. Both Stroud and Powell made their decisions during official visits to Madison beginning May 31.

Even though Jackson’s commitment would have been a monumental one, UW will welcome several high-profile 2025 recruits beginning this Friday and aim to secure multiple commitments during the summer’s second official visit weekend.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire