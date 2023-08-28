Wisconsin football chooses their first set of ‘play hard’ guys

Among many new aspects of Wisconsin football is the play hard guys, an idea that Luke Fickell brought over to Madison this year to reward those players that give their all on every single rep.

It isn’t an achievement award but rather an effort award, as Fickell recognized the Badgers he felt were leading with their effort on the field throughout fall camp.

Other players will have a chance to join this group throughout the year, but the first set of Badgers was announced by Fickell in a team meeting this week. Here is a look at the team meeting and more on what a ‘play hard’ guy is:

Our 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔 𝙃𝘼𝙍𝘿 guys 🦾 Bring the 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙮. pic.twitter.com/63k2VESeXI — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire