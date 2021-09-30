Wisconsin football to celebrate ‘Barry Alvarez Day’ on Saturday

This Saturday, Wisconsin football will recognize a legend when Michigan visits the Badgers.

The Badger family has deemed Saturday to be “Barry Alvarez Day” at Camp Randall as Wisconsin will celebrate the legendary legacy of the former head football coach and athletic director.

Alvarez retired this past year as Chris McIntosh took over AD duties in July.

“Coach Alvarez has done so much for the athletic department, the university, the state and countless student-athletes that it’s only right for us to honor him with his own day,” Deputy AD Chris McIntosh said back in June . “It’s a great opportunity for our fans to say thank you and for us as a department to show our appreciation.”

Full details surrounding the celebration will be out soon.