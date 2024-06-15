Wisconsin football becomes first school to offer talented class of 2027 lineman

Wisconsin football became the first Division I program to extend an offer to talented class of 2027 iOL Tristan Dare on Wednesday.

At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Dare has attended several camps this spring and summer. Texas A&M, SMU, Maryland, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Houston are among the programs to invite Dare to camps this year.

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo seems to have made initial contact with Dare during his recruiting campaign, per the Texas native’s post on X.

Representing Southlake Carroll in Grapevine, Texas, Dare was featured at defensive end, tight end and right tackle. The rising sophomore logged 36 tackles, 21 solo tackles, four TFLs, three sacks and two forced fumbles during his freshman campaign.

Even with his primary responsibilities on the offensive line, the defensive output indicates a fair amount of athleticism. He was also named to the All-District Team for his contributions as a freshman.

Even though the 2027 recruiting cycle is still a ways away, Luke Fickell and his staff are getting ahead of what will likely be a competitive recruiting process.

The Badgers also extended an offer to class of 2027 linebacker Braylon Williams on June 2, another Texas product.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 on the other hand, currently ranks No. 13 in the nation with 17 players committed. Several linebackers, including three-star Cooper Catalano, three-star Brenden Anes and three-star Samuel Lateju, are set to represent UW beginning in 2025.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire