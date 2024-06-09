Wisconsin football: Badgers add a tall, rangy cornerback to their 2025 class

MADISON – Luke Fickell and his staff continue to remake Wisconsin’s secondary.

It is no secret the defensive coaches, particularly cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes, covet taller backs with length and speed.

Chicago cornerback Jahmare Washington fits that mold at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds.

And Washington announced Sunday he has committed to UW for the 2025 class.

Washington reportedly held offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Indiana and others.

Fifteen players have announced their commitment for UW’s 2025 class.

That includes five defensive backs.

The defensive backs are: Grant Dean of Neenah, 6-1 and 190; Remington Moss of Virginia, 6-2 and 180; Jaimier Scott of Ohio, 6-0 and 180; Rukeem Stroud of Florida, 5-11 and 170; and Washington.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Cornerback Jahmare Washington commits to Badgers for 2025 class