New Wisconsin football assistants Alex Grinch, AJ Blazek and Kenny Guiton met the media. Here's what we learned.

Alex Grinch came to Wisconsin as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach after two seasons as defensive coordinator at USC.

MADISON – Work toward Year 2 of the Luke Fickell era at Wisconsin is underway with players going though offseason condition in preparation for spring practice.

However, for Alex Grinch, AJ Blazek and Kenny Guiton, the 2024 season marks a beginning.

Grinch is the Badgers' new co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach. He replaces Colin Hitschler, who left to become the co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach at Alabama.

Blazek, the offensive line coach, comes from Vanderbilt and replaces Jack Bicknell.

Guiton comes to UW from Arkansas and replaces Mike Brown as the Badgers receivers coach. Brown took that same job at Notre Dame.

UW’s new coaches met with the media for the first time Wednesday outside the McClain Center. Here are the highlights.

End to USC tenure put 'chip' on Alex Grinch's shoulders

Grinch comes to Wisconsin after a three-year stint as the defensive coordinator at USC. That run ended with two games left in the regular season following a 52-42 loss to Washington on Homecoming weekend. The game marked the fourth time a Trojans’ opponent reached 40 points.

“What happens when you don’t have success you expect, you can circle and highlight that and it leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” Grinch said. “But it also creates a chip on your shoulder. I’m not sure they’ll be anyone in the country with a bigger chip than what I have.”

He comes to UW with accolades for his coaching success. He was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation's top assistant coach, during his tenure at Oklahoma and Washington State.

Later Grinch elaborated that the chip he carries is about helping UW attain success rather than proving he is a capable coach. He also noted that one season shouldn’t categorize his coaching ability.

“For instance, I can’t convince you of the one season when we were elite as being the only thing on the resume, but somehow sometimes when you don’t have success then that becomes circled as the only season you ever coached,” he said.

Grinch ready to support staff as co-defensive coordinator

Grinch was a defensive coordinator the past five seasons. The last time he was a co-defensive coordinator was 2018 at Ohio State when Greg Schiano, currently Rutgers’ head coach, was defensive coordinator.

“I’m excited to work with Coach Tressel," Grinch said of Mike Tressel, who has been defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. "From a respect standpoint, the guy has a track record, has been doing it for a long time and specific to that end of things I just want to have an impact from a staff standpoint in the room on a day-in and day-out basis … It’s in every which way to support the other members of the entire coaching staff, including Coach Tressel.”

AJ Blazek wants to build 'swagger' in the O-line

Blazek is the Badgers’ fourth offensive line coach in as many seasons. Though not ideal, the benefit of all that change, Blazek said, is that many of the team’s veterans know various blocking techniques.

“We’re probably decent at a number of things,” he said. “What can we get really good at?”

Blazek said he has watched all of UW's games from last season and took a good look at the younger players from bowl practices.

Here is what he said when asked what was missing from the unit last season:

“If anything, it’s that confidence of just trying to make sure I’m doing this right. By the end of the season they ran outsides to the wide zone really well. They ran the power play really well. There’s a lot of things we did really well. As a new coach you’ve got to acknowledge what’s been done really good here, so they know they’re a good group, and here are a couple of things we can fix.

“There’s some schematic little wrinkles I think you can clean up. There’s some fundamental things we can clean up in pass pro at times, but the biggest one is just building that confidence in them to where they take the field with a swagger.”

Blazek knows UW’s tradition of producing offensive linemen

Blazek rattled off the stats with ease: 20 NFL draft picks in 20 years with 75% of those players home-state products.

UW’s success at developing linemen was one reason the job as Badgers offensive line coach was attractive.

“I’ve had mentors over my career (tell me) if you want to coach a position, go where they grow,” Blazek said. “If you want to be a quarterbacks coach, go to southern California, but if you want to coach offensive line, go to Wisconsin. … Going to the NFL is just a byproduct of what has gone on in this building and in this stadium and in this state.”

Guiton believes more production possible from outside receivers

The Badgers' top receivers in targets and catches were slot receivers Will Pauling and Skyler Bell. Guiton believers more production is possible from the team’s outside receivers.

Who? He wouldn’t say specifically other than to note that they’re young players who played sparingly previously.

“We got some good production, but I think we’ve got some guys in the room that’s ready for their moment, ready to step into it,” Guiton said. “It all takes work. You have to work for it. I live by a slogan that’s old school: Hard work pays off. I just think we’ve got time right now to put that work in and so if we’re doing that, when the time comes we’ll be ready to roll.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's Grinch, Blazek, Guiton meet the media. What we learned.