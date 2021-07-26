Wisconsin football announces another ‘Stripe-Out’ game at Camp Randall Stadium
The last time the Wisconsin Badgers had fans at Camp Randall Stadium it was the year 2019, a season that saw the team not lose a single contest at home.
One of those fall Saturdays was a Camp Randall ‘Stripe-Out’ against the Michigan Wolverines.
The Badgers won 35-14 that day, dominating Michigan thanks to a 200-yard day from Jonathan Taylor and a 4-turnover day from Jim Leonhard’s defense.
The scene was electric and was not hurt by the Badgers’ stellar play on the field.
Well, it is also a scene that will be returning to the friendly confines in just over five weeks, as a Wisconsin football tweet from earlier today named September 4’s season-opener against Penn State a ‘Stripe-Out’ game.
The 'Stripe-Out' is back!
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 26, 2021
Like so many others, I cannot wait to see a packed house in Madison for the first time in nearly two years.
