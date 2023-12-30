Wisconsin football adds a transfer running back from Oklahoma

Wisconsin is still cooking in the transfer portal as the Badgers added to their running back room on Friday.

Wisconsin went south to grab Oklahoma transfer running back Tawee Walker out of the portal. He will have one year of eligibility left in Madison. Walker is known for his speed as a smaller running back, and the 5-foot-9 rusher ran for 513 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the Sooners. He was also at his best in some big moments, including a pair of touchdowns in Oklahoma’s rivalry win over Texas.

Here is a look at Walker’s post as he joins a room led by Chez Mellusi’s return:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire