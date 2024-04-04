Wisconsin football adds specialist Sean West to its class of 2024

Wisconsin added a preferred walk-on commitment from class of 2024 kicker/punter Sean West Wednesday afternoon.

West went 15/19 on field goal attempts and 23/26 on extra points for Homestead High School in 2023. The specialist also averaged 42.9 yards per punt.

The Badger walk-on earned the Kevin Stemke Award after his 2023 high school season — the award given to Wisconsin’s best high school senior specialist.

West will join a specialist room in Madison currently led by returning kicker Nathanial Vakos and punter Atticus Bertrams. He will join the Wisconsin football program alongside a class of 2024 that finished ranked No. 25 in the nation with a blue-chip ratio of 50%.

So proud to announce my commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Madison!! Thank you to all friends, family, and coaches that have supported me! #onwisconsin pic.twitter.com/99NGwQVpfC — Sean West 4.5 ⭐ (@Sean_West5) April 3, 2024

