Wisconsin football 2025 target Tre Poteat receives crystal ball to an SEC power

Wisconsin top remaining class of 2025 target cornerback Tre Poteat received a 247Sports crystal ball to choose Tennessee last week. The prediction came from Wisconsin insider Evan Flood and was given with a ‘medium’ confidence level.

Poteat is one of Wisconsin’s top remaining targets in the class of 2025. The Badgers are still considered a finalist to land his commitment along with Tennessee and Iowa State.

The three-star cornerback just wrapped up an official visit to the Volunteers’ program on June 21, that after visiting the Badgers back in late May.

Poteat is currently ranked by 247Sports as the No. 542 player in the class of 2025, No. 47 cornerback and No. 4 recruit from the state of Wisconsin. Notably, his father Hank Poteat was Wisconsin’s cornerbacks coach under Paul Chryst from 2021-2022 before moving on to take the cornerbacks job on Iowa State’s coaching staff (2023-present).

Despite Tre Poteat’s ties to Iowa State and proximity to the Wisconsin football program, signs point toward Tennessee winning his commitment.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 added its 21st commitment on Saturday by landing three-star edge rusher Nicolas Clayton. The group current ranks No. 12 in the national rankings as the class of 2025 cycle nears July.

Luke Fickell and his coaching staff still have several top targets remaining on the board with official visits now mostly concluded. Poteat is one of those players, despite the recent trend toward Tennessee.

