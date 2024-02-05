Wisconsin football 2024 depth chart projection 1.0: Defense
Wisconsin football enters the 2024 season with an identity that needs to be rebuilt.
I wondered aloud throughout last season what the team’s identity was. It wasn’t exceptional at throwing the ball, it was inconsistent on the ground and the defense was good but not great. The same was the case in 2022 under Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard — even the great defensive identity was slipping away.
Related: Way-too-early record predictions for every Big Ten football team in 2024
The good news is Luke Fickell is a defensive head coach with a strong history on that side of the ball. If I bet on any part of the team reaching dominance, it would be the defense.
Fickell and his staff attacked the transfer portal all offseason to help reshape a roster that didn’t quite fit his and Mike Tressel’s schemes.
We will see if those moves pay off as spring practice gets underway. But first, here is our first depth chart projection for the Badgers’ 2024 defense:
Defensive Tackle
Starter: Curt Neal
Backup: Ben Barten
Curt Neal should lead a group in the middle of the defense that lost Gio Paez and Rodas Johnson after last season. Neal will look to improve on his 13 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss as he becomes the full-time starter.
Defensive End
Starters: James Thompson Jr, T.J. Bollers
Backups: Ben Barten, Cade McDonald
James Thompson Jr. returns as the most talented member of the Badgers’ defensive line. The competition will be for who lines up next to him, as Bollers makes the move from outside linebacker to compete with Barten for the spot.
Outside Linebacker
Starters: Darryl Peterson, John Pius (transfer)
Backups: Jeff Pietrowski, Leon Lowery (transfer), Aaron Witt
Wisconsin went all-out at linebacker in the portal this offseason, adding both Pius and Lowery as veteran pass-rushers. I could easily see the two transfers leading the room, but we have to give a nod to the veteran Peterson.
Inside Linebacker
Starter: Jake Chaney, Jaheim Thomas (transfer)
Backup: Sebastian Cheeks (transfer), Christian Alliegro, Bryan Sanborn
Wisconsin must replace two starters at inside linebacker as Jordan Turner transferred to Michigan State and Maema Njongmeta is off to the NFL. Expect a big year from Jake Chaney, and a possible big-impact season from the veteran Thomas.
Cornerback
Starters: Ricardo Hallman, Nyzier Fourqurean, Michael Mack
Backups: Amare Snowden, Jonas Duclona, Max Lofy
Ricardo Hallman returns after a fantastic 2023 and will be joined by Fourqurean, who surprisingly burst onto the scene last season, and likely Mack — who transferred to Wisconsin before the 2023 season. There is a big-time talent entering the program at the position, so expect this group to maybe look different once the season is underway.
Safety
Starters: Hunter Wohler, Kamo’i Latu, Austin Brown
Backups: Preston Zachman, Braedyn Moore
Wisconsin played a lot of three-safety looks last season with Wohler roving the middle of the field. I think it worked quite well. The bigger takeaway here is the top three players will be on the field, whether it’s at safety, nickel corner or some roving linebacker. The position is the strength of the defense yet again.