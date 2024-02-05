Wisconsin football 2024 depth chart projection 1.0: Defense

Wisconsin football enters the 2024 season with an identity that needs to be rebuilt.

I wondered aloud throughout last season what the team’s identity was. It wasn’t exceptional at throwing the ball, it was inconsistent on the ground and the defense was good but not great. The same was the case in 2022 under Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard — even the great defensive identity was slipping away.

The good news is Luke Fickell is a defensive head coach with a strong history on that side of the ball. If I bet on any part of the team reaching dominance, it would be the defense.

Fickell and his staff attacked the transfer portal all offseason to help reshape a roster that didn’t quite fit his and Mike Tressel’s schemes.

We will see if those moves pay off as spring practice gets underway. But first, here is our first depth chart projection for the Badgers’ 2024 defense:

Defensive Tackle

Wisconsin nose tackle Curt Neal (92) celebrates after making a tackle for loss against Iowa on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Iowa won the game, 12-6. Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY NETWORK

Starter: Curt Neal

Backup: Ben Barten

Curt Neal should lead a group in the middle of the defense that lost Gio Paez and Rodas Johnson after last season. Neal will look to improve on his 13 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss as he becomes the full-time starter.

Defensive End

Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. (90) bats away a pass by Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the first quarter of their game Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wisconsin beat Minnesota 28-14.

Starters: James Thompson Jr, T.J. Bollers

Backups: Ben Barten, Cade McDonald

James Thompson Jr. returns as the most talented member of the Badgers’ defensive line. The competition will be for who lines up next to him, as Bollers makes the move from outside linebacker to compete with Barten for the spot.

Outside Linebacker

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Darryl Peterson (17) reacts after a defensive stop during the first quarter as Iowa Hawkeyes offensive linemen Mason Richman (78) and Logan Jones (65) look on at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Darryl Peterson, John Pius (transfer)

Backups: Jeff Pietrowski, Leon Lowery (transfer), Aaron Witt

Wisconsin went all-out at linebacker in the portal this offseason, adding both Pius and Lowery as veteran pass-rushers. I could easily see the two transfers leading the room, but we have to give a nod to the veteran Peterson.

Inside Linebacker

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jake Chaney (36) sacks Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Jake Chaney, Jaheim Thomas (transfer)

Backup: Sebastian Cheeks (transfer), Christian Alliegro, Bryan Sanborn

Wisconsin must replace two starters at inside linebacker as Jordan Turner transferred to Michigan State and Maema Njongmeta is off to the NFL. Expect a big year from Jake Chaney, and a possible big-impact season from the veteran Thomas.

Cornerback

Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) runs 95 yards for a touchdown after an interception during the second quarter of their game against Rutgers Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Starters: Ricardo Hallman, Nyzier Fourqurean, Michael Mack

Backups: Amare Snowden, Jonas Duclona, Max Lofy

Ricardo Hallman returns after a fantastic 2023 and will be joined by Fourqurean, who surprisingly burst onto the scene last season, and likely Mack — who transferred to Wisconsin before the 2023 season. There is a big-time talent entering the program at the position, so expect this group to maybe look different once the season is underway.

Safety

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety Hunter Wohler (24) celebrates following a play during the third quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Hunter Wohler, Kamo’i Latu, Austin Brown

Backups: Preston Zachman, Braedyn Moore

Wisconsin played a lot of three-safety looks last season with Wohler roving the middle of the field. I think it worked quite well. The bigger takeaway here is the top three players will be on the field, whether it’s at safety, nickel corner or some roving linebacker. The position is the strength of the defense yet again.

