Wisconsin football’s 2023 schedule

The Badgers 2022 season has come to a close, and with it has come a flurry of wins in the transfer portal.

A new staff led by head coach Luke Fickell has a completely revamped quarterback room and offensive philosophy, and the 2023 season can’t get here soon enough.

Led by SMU transfer quarterback Tanner Mordecai pairing with new offensive coordinator Phil Longo it looks to be a bounce-back year for Wisconsin football in 2023.

What does the 2023 schedule have in store? The Badgers host Ohio State and will try to get revenge on a non-conference opponent who handed them a loss last season. Here is a complete look:

September 2 vs Buffalo

September 9 at Washington State

September 16 vs Georgia Southern

September 23 at Purdue

October 7 vs Rutgers

October 14 vs Iowa

October 21 at Illinois

October 28 vs Ohio State

November 4 at Indiana

November 11 vs Northwestern

November 18 vs Nebraska

November 25 at Minnesota

December 2: Big Ten Championship Game

