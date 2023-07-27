Wisconsin football 2023: The Badgers look set at safety, but is there enough depth at cornerback?

Fifth in a position-by-position series looking at the 2023 Wisconsin Badgers football team.

MADISON – Wisconsin cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes began tutoring defensive backs in 1993 at Ohio’s St. Francis DeSales High School, his alma mater.

The 2023 college football season will be his 15th in the Big Ten, including the last three at Minnesota.

Haynes, who recently turned 54, knows what it takes to win in the league.

“Everybody does a good job of stopping the run,” he said. “You know this is a conference that you’ve got to stop the run. Because if you don’t stop the run, you don’t have a chance.

“But the games are won with explosive pass plays, so that is where it comes down to us. We’ve got to make sure we do a great job of not giving up explosive pass plays.”

When UW closed spring practice in April, Haynes had three experienced cornerbacks and several untested players on the second unit.

Sixth-year seniors Alexander Smith and Jason Maitre and redshirt sophomore Ricardo Hallman worked on the No. 1 unit.

Freshmen Jonas Duclona and Jace Arnold and redshirt junior Amaun Williams, a walk-on from Milwaukee Riverside, worked on the No. 2 unit.

Smith, Maitre, a transfer from Boston College, and Hallman have starting experience.

Duclona and Arnold enrolled early; Williams has played in a total of 12 games, mostly on special teams.

Reserve cornerbacks Avyonne Jones and A’Khoury Lyde opted to transfer. Al Ashford, who did not participate in spring practice, also announced he was leaving the program.

The staff pursued several veteran cornerbacks in the transfer portal and eventually landed Nyzier Fourqueran, who played two seasons at Division II Grand Valley State. Fourqueran reunites with Matt Mitchell, his head coach at Grand Valley State who is in his first season as outside linebackers coach at UW.

The addition of Fourqueran gives UW a fourth experienced cornerback and likely allows the staff more time to develop Duclna and Arnold.

Safeties coach Colin Hitschler appears to have sufficient depth.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel often deployed three safeties during the spring and no doubt will feel comfortable using that many bodies during the season.

Hunter Wohler, Kamo’i Latu, Travian Blaylock and Austin Brown were the top four safeties in the spring. How much Blaylock can contribute this season likely will hinge on whether he makes a full recovery from the torn ACL that cost him the 2022 season.

Preston Zachman and Owen Arnett appear to be capable reserves.

Here are other players, changes to watch as UW prepares for the season.

Safety Hunter Wohler (24) is expected to play a big role for the Badgers after missing seven games with a broken leg last season.

Hunter Wohler is healthy after an injury marred his 2022 season

Wohler, a Muskego High School graduate, appeared on the verge of a breakout season in 2022 but suffered a broken leg in the opener. He missed seven games and finished the season with one interception and 21 tackles.

The 6-foot-2, 211-pound Wohler is expected to play a key role this season. Wohler can line up close to the line of scrimmage like a linebacker and stuff the run, drop into coverage or line up as a deep safety.

“He is an extremely instinctual football player,” Hitschler said. “He has great feel for multiple positions. He is a kid you can line up at a variety of different positions and he’ll be successful no matter what he does.

“It all starts with effort and attitude. He plays extremely hard. … It starts there and he understands football. He loves it and studies it. He wants to get better at it. He asks really good questions every meeting.

“He is a great football player, no matter where you ask him to play.”

Jason Maitre, a graduate transfer from Boston College, worked as a slot cornerback for the Badgers in spring practice.

Jason Maitre appears to be a versatile, dependable cornerback

Boston College’s staff used Maitre at safety and cornerback depending on the opponent.

“I was always bouncing around because of different needs and what I was good at,” said Maitre, who transferred to UW last winter.

Maitre, 5-10 and 188 pounds, worked as the slot cornerback all spring. He was solid in coverage and terrific in run support. He hopes he will stay in the slot this season.

“I think it has really helped me just focusing on that one task,” he said.

Haynes expects Maitre to play a critical role in 2023.

“Great leadership,” he said. “He is a high-energy guy. He is a talker, which you love. But when you come in new, you’re kind of feeling your way a little bit. The easiest way to gain the guys’ respect is to work hard.

“And that is what he did even in our mat drills (winter conditioning). And then when he gets out on the field, he starts making plays. That is the other fastest way to gain the guys’ respect.”

Can UW replace safety John Torchio?

John Torchio could have returned to UW for his sixth season but instead chose to give the NFL a shot.

Last season, Torchio led all UW defensive backs in tackles (56), tied for the team lead in passes broken up (six) and led the team in interceptions (five).

“What Torch did a great job of was anticipation,” said Latu, who started with Torchio after Wohler went down in the opener. “He watched the film. He took the time to really study the other offense, to know what routes were coming and when he could be aggressive. He did a great job of jumping routes and a great job of fitting the box when he needed to and a great job of covering the post when he needed to.

“And that doesn’t come by accident. That takes work.”

