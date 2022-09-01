Wisconsin football’s 2022 schedule: Start times and TV info
It’s hard to believe that Wisconsin’s 2022 season is just two days away from starting. The long spring and summer wait is about to give way to fall, and with it comes renewed hope for a Badger team that returns exciting talent while incorporating experienced transfers into the mix.
It all starts this Saturday when the Badgers play host to Illinois State in front of over 75,000 of your closes friends at Camp Randall stadium.
The non-conference slate gives way to a difficult start to Big Ten play as the Badgers travel to Columbus, Ohio in a few short weeks.
Here is a look at Wisconsin’s complete 2022 schedule with known start times and television information:
September 3 vs Illinois State
Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) talks to the media as part of Wisconsin Badgers men’s football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Where: Camp Randall Stadium
When: 6 PM CT
TV: FS1
September 10 vs. Washington State
Aug 31, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers cheerleader carries the Wisconsin flag following a score during the game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Camp Randall Stadium
When: 2:30 PM CT
TV: FOX
September 17 vs. New Mexico State
Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) warms up before facing the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Camp Randall Stadium
When: 2:30 PM CT
TV: BTN
September 24 at Ohio State
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field during a 48-45 win over the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Where: Columbus, Ohio
When: TBD
TV: ABC
October 1 vs. Illinois
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 6: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on before the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Where: Camp Randall Stadium
When: TBD
TV: TBD
October 8 at Northwestern
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) throws during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Where: Evanston, Illinois
When: 2:30 PM OR 3:00 PM CT
TV: TBD
October 15 at Michigan State
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks to players during a timeout during the second half against Ohio State at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
When: 2:30 PM OR 3:00 PM CT
TV: TBD
October 22 vs. Purdue
Oct 23, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) tackles Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Camp Randall Stadium
When: 2:30 PM CT OR 3:00 PM CT
TV: TBD
November 5 vs. Maryland
Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) pursues during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Camp Randall Stadium
When: TBD
TV: TBD
November 12 at Iowa
Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Iowa City, Iowa
When: TBD
TV: TBD
November 19 at Nebraska
Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the first quarter with Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
When: TBD
TV: TBD
November 26 vs. Minnesota
Wisconsin players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe after they defeated Minnesota in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Where: Camp Randall Stadium
When: TBD
TV: TBD
December 3: Big Ten Football Championship Game
Oct 24, 2015; East Lansing, MI, USA; General view of Big Ten logo on field prior to a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
When: 7 PM CT
TV: FOX