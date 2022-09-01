Wisconsin football’s 2022 schedule: Start times and TV info

It’s hard to believe that Wisconsin’s 2022 season is just two days away from starting. The long spring and summer wait is about to give way to fall, and with it comes renewed hope for a Badger team that returns exciting talent while incorporating experienced transfers into the mix.

It all starts this Saturday when the Badgers play host to Illinois State in front of over 75,000 of your closes friends at Camp Randall stadium.

The non-conference slate gives way to a difficult start to Big Ten play as the Badgers travel to Columbus, Ohio in a few short weeks.

Here is a look at Wisconsin’s complete 2022 schedule with known start times and television information:

September 3 vs Illinois State

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) talks to the media as part of Wisconsin Badgers men’s football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Where: Camp Randall Stadium

When: 6 PM CT

TV: FS1

September 10 vs. Washington State

Aug 31, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers cheerleader carries the Wisconsin flag following a score during the game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Camp Randall Stadium

When: 2:30 PM CT

TV: FOX

September 17 vs. New Mexico State

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) warms up before facing the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Camp Randall Stadium

When: 2:30 PM CT

TV: BTN

September 24 at Ohio State

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field during a 48-45 win over the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Where: Columbus, Ohio

When: TBD

TV: ABC

October 1 vs. Illinois

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 6: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on before the start of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Where: Camp Randall Stadium

When: TBD

TV: TBD

October 8 at Northwestern

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) throws during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Where: Evanston, Illinois

When: 2:30 PM OR 3:00 PM CT

TV: TBD

October 15 at Michigan State

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks to players during a timeout during the second half against Ohio State at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Credit: Junfu Han-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Where: East Lansing, Michigan

When: 2:30 PM OR 3:00 PM CT

TV: TBD

October 22 vs. Purdue

Oct 23, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) tackles Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Camp Randall Stadium

When: 2:30 PM CT OR 3:00 PM CT

TV: TBD

November 5 vs. Maryland

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) pursues during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Camp Randall Stadium

When: TBD

TV: TBD

November 12 at Iowa

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Iowa City, Iowa

When: TBD

TV: TBD

November 19 at Nebraska

Aug 28, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the first quarter with Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

When: TBD

TV: TBD

November 26 vs. Minnesota

Wisconsin players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe after they defeated Minnesota in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Where: Camp Randall Stadium

When: TBD

TV: TBD

December 3: Big Ten Football Championship Game

Oct 24, 2015; East Lansing, MI, USA; General view of Big Ten logo on field prior to a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

When: 7 PM CT

TV: FOX

