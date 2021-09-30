Wisconsin football: 2021 Michigan Wolverines team preview

Wisconsin has a golden opportunity to right the ship when it hosts No. 14-ranked Michigan on Saturday.

The storylines surrounding the Badgers entering the contest center around quarterback Graham Mertz and whether he can finally take a step forward and take care of the football.

For Michigan, on the other hand, storylines point towards whether this can finally be the Jim Harbaugh-led team to compete with Ohio State and battle with the top of the Big Ten East.

The answer is trending towards “yes” after four weeks, as the Wolverines have taken care of business against poor opponents, developed a dominant ground game and shown an ability to win a close contest.

A key for Wisconsin v. Michigan? ND entered SAT knowing Jack Coan will need to throw 50 times b/c running the ball 40 times against the #Badger front would've been a waste. UM has 182 rushes & only 65 passes this season…Do they stick with the ground, or take the ND route? — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) September 30, 2021

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 Michigan Wolverines entering Saturday’s matchup:

Coaching staff

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh

Offensive coordinator: Josh Gattis

Defensive coordinator: Mike Macdonald

Key players

Offense:

Quarterback Cade McNamara

Running backs Blake Corum & Hassan Haskins

Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson

Defense:

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

Linebacker Josh Ross

Safety Daxton Hill

Scouting report: Offense

2021 statistics:

40.2 points-per-game

47.8% on third down

164 passing yards-per-game, 4 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 1 sacks allowed

1163 rushing yards, 6.3 yards-per-carry, 290.8 rushing yards-per-game, 17 touchdowns

Michigan’s offense is built around a fast and physical running game. The team struggled with that identity during its 2020 season, something which played a big role in the team’s 2-4 record.

Michigan’s run–pass ratio last season? 171 runs, 213 passes.

Now four games into the 2021 campaign, the Wolverines have developed a dominant identity on the ground. Their current run–pass ratio? 182 runs, 65 passes.

And it’s worked. Blake Corum averages 6.9 yards-per-carry, Hassan Haskins averages 5.3 yards-per-carry and team has 17 rushing touchdowns through four games.

This is where Saturday’s matchup becomes intriguing, though, as Michigan’s big strength will play right into Wisconsin’s biggest strength (the defensive front).

We may enter a situation where Cade McNamara is forced to win the football game with his arm, something which he hasn’t been asked to do much thus far this season.

Scouting report: Defense

2021 statistics:

11.8 points allowed-per-game

303 yards allowed-per-game 171.5 passing 131.8 rushing

1 interception, 3 forced fumbles, 19 tackles-for-loss, 6 sacks

Michigan’s defense is an effective mix of talent and experience led by senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Yes, the group is yet to play one of the nation’s great offenses. But they’ve done everything necessary to lead this team to a 4-0 start to the season.

Hutchinson leads the group with 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, linebacker Josh Ross has been a key force in the middle of the defense and veteran safety Daxton Hill is a great leader in the back end.

This defense profiles somewhere in between that of Penn State and Notre Dame. They’ve only allowed 3.7 yards-per-carry to their opponents, though, so it still lines up as a challenge to this Badger offense given how much they’ve struggled to score points.

