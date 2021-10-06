Wisconsin football: 2021 Illinois Fighting Illini team preview

The Wisconsin Badgers are set for a showdown with old friend Bret Bielema and the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday.

Bielema’s team sits at 2-4 through six games this season, that including tough losses against UTSA and Virginia and an impressive Week 0 win over Nebraska. It sounds crazy to say, but Illinois enters this Week 6 game ahead of Wisconsin in the Big Ten West standings.

But the early gauntlet of games is now over for the Badgers. They face Illinois this weekend, host Army on October 16 and proceed through the rest of the Big Ten schedule with only one ranked game on the horizon—October 30 vs. Iowa.

For what to watch and what to expect from Illinois on Saturday, though, here is a complete 2021 Fighting Illini team preview:

Coaching staff

Oct 2, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks onto the field before his teams game with the Charlotte 49ers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach: Bret Bielema

Offensive coordinator: Tony Petersen

Defensive coordinator: Ryan Walters

Key players

Oct 2, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) hands the ball off to running back Chase Brown (2) in the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Offense:

Running backs Chase Brown & Josh McCray

Wide receiver Isaiah Williams

Quarterback Artur Sitkowski

Defense:

Outside linebacker Owen Carney

STAR LB/CB/S Jartavius Martin

Scouting report: Offense

Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Jakari Norwood (3) attempts to get through the line during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue Wins 13-9. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

2021 statistics:

20.7 points-per-game

43.16% on third down

168.2 passing yards-per-game, 7 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 14 sacks allowed

1123 rushing yards, 4.5 yards-per-carry, 187.2 rushing yards-per-game, 6 touchdowns

Illinois HC Bret Bielema looks like he’s building the Illinois offense similar to how he crafted Wisconsin: run-first, physical up front and a play-action passing game when needed.

The Fighting Illini have 244 total rush attempts through six games, averaging out to nearly 41 attempts per contest. The running game is led by redshirt sophomore Chase Brown and freshman Josh McCray, though the position is a deep one with redshirt freshman Reggie Love and senior Mike Epstein (when healthy) also contributing.

The passing attack, on the other hand, is not one to worry about. Senior Brandon Peters has started the last three games after Rutgers transfer Artur Sitkowski started the season as the primary quarterback.

Unlike a Michigan team that can run the ball effectively and hit on downfield throws, Peters is not a quarterback that should give Leonhard many fits. It will start and end on the ground for the Fighting Illini offense.

Scouting report: Defense

Purdue running back Dylan Downing (38) runs the ball against Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-Imagn Content Services, LLC

2021 statistics:

24.7 points allowed-per-game

418 yards allowed-per-game 292.2 passing 125.8 rushing

4 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 34 tackles-for-loss, 15 sacks

The Illinois defense has found success against Purdue, Maryland and Charlotte. They struggled a lot with Nebraska, UTSA and Virginia, though, as they’ve shown a tendency to get gashed through the air.

Wisconsin obviously needs to get the offensive line in order and playing well. But if Graham Mertz starts, we could be looking at another 2020 Illinois-type performance.

