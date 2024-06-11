Wisconsin re-flips a Gophers football commit to Badgers’ side

Torin Pettaway, the Middleton, Wis., defensive lineman who gave a verbal commitment to Wisconsin in March, then flipped to the Gophers three weeks later, on Tuesday re-flipped his pledge to the Badgers.

Pettaway, 6-5 and 265 pounds, is a three-star recruit. He is the fifth-ranked player in Wisconsin and the 64th-ranked defensive linemen nationally in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. Pettaway made an official visit to Wisconsin on May 31-June 2, then visited the Gophers last weekend during their "Summer Splash" event.

After a 2023 season in which he had 47 tackles and four sacks, Pettaway received scholarship offers from Nebraska, USC, Rutgers, Illinois and Washington, along with the Gophers and Badgers.

Pettaway's de-commitment leaves the Gophers with 17 players who have pledged to the program for the 2025 class. That had Minnesota ranked sixth among Big Ten teams and 21st nationally in the 247Sports composite.