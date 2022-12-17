Wisconsin has its first addition from the transfer portal, a quarterback with four years of eligibility

Nick Evers, a dual-threat quarterback in high school in Texas, played in one game as a freshman at Oklahoma.

MADISON – After playing in just one game as a freshman this season, quarterback Nick Evers decided he would use the NCAA transfer portal to explore his options and look for a new home.

Evers entered the portal Dec. 5. He visited Wisconsin on Tuesday and teased UW fans by posting pictures on social medial, pictures of him wearing a UW uniform.

The waiting ended Saturday when Evers announced he had committed to UW.

He became the first player UW coach Luke Fickell has secured through the transfer portal, at a critical position.

UW entered the week with two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, senior Chase Wolf and freshman Myles Burkett.

Evers, 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, was a standout dual-threat quarterback at Flower Mound High School in Texas before singing with the Sooners.

In his final two high school seasons, Evers passed for 44 touchdowns and almost 5,000 yards and rushed for 18 touchdowns. He initially committed to Florida before signing with Oklahoma.

