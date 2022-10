Associated Press

Jim Leonhard would have preferred much different circumstances, but the former Wisconsin safety and NFL veteran has been given the opportunity to lead his alma mater’s football program. How long he has this chance depends on whether he can help Wisconsin salvage a season that’s gone so far off track that it resulted in former coach Paul Chryst’s firing over the weekend. Leonhard acknowledged feeling mixed emotions about his appointment due to his respect for Chryst. “It’s a dream for myself coming out of that nightmare,” Leonhard said Sunday night at the news conference announcing Chryst’s exit.