Wisconsin finishes regular season as highest-ranked Big Ten West team in SP+

Another week, another instance of ESPN’s SP+ metric favoring the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Badgers closed their regular season yesterday with a 28-14 win over rival Minnesota. The win moved the Badgers to 7-5 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten play, two games behind Big Ten West-winning Iowa.

If you’ve watched Iowa play, you’d agree it isn’t the most impressive football team in the world. But it wins games, somehow sitting at 10-2 entering the postseason.

Iowa obviously won the game when the two teams met in mid-October. Regardless, ESPN SP+ still has Wisconsin as the best team in the division.

Wisconsin (No. 27) Iowa (No. 31) Nebraska (No. 65) Minnesota (No. 70) Northwestern (No. 71) Illinois (No. 75) Purdue (No. 90)

WEEK 14 SP+ RANKINGS * Hell yeah, USF/Cal/Mizzou/Kansas

* Ouch, Texas Tech/Coastal/UNC/UCLA

* Big Ten East: far more Sun Belt East than SEC East

* Resume SP+ top 6: Mich, UGA, FSU, Oregon, Ohio St, Washingtonhttps://t.co/lV9NS45378 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 26, 2023

It is obviously Iowa that will be playing next weekend for the Big Ten Championship.

