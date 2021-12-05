Wisconsin finishes on the outside of the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers remain on the outside looking in of the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll as they were the top team receiving votes outside the top 25 with 105.

After a blowout in the Big Ten Championship game, Iowa has fallen to No. 16 while Michigan has risen up to No. 2. Michigan State rose up three spots to No. 10 and Ohio State remained at No. 7.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this week has some new additions and includes Alabama(1), Michigan(2), Georgia(3), Cincinnati(4), Notre Dame(5), Baylor(6), Ohio State(7), Mississippi(8), Oklahoma State(9) and Michigan State(10).

The Badgers will have to wait until later today to find out where they will be playing their bowl game this season.

