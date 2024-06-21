Wisconsin finished the 2024 recruiting cycle with one of On3’s 10-best offensive linemen

Wisconsin will enter the 2024 football season with one of On3’s 10-best freshmen offensive linemen.

That is a reflection of the service’s final rankings for the class of 2024 recruiting cycle. Wisconsin offensive tackle Kevin Heywood finished as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 6 overall offensive lineman.

The only players ranked ahead of the Wisconsin freshman tackle are Colorado‘s Jordan Seaton (five-star, No. 18 overall in the class of 2024), Texas‘ Brandon Baker (four-star, No. 34 overall), South Carolina’s Josiah Thompson (four-star, No. 36 overall), Notre Dame‘s Guerby Lambert (four-star, No. 42 overall) and Penn State‘s Cooper Cousins (four-star, No. 50 overall).

Heywood finished the cycle at No. 6 overall among all offensive linemen, No. 60 overall in the class of 2024 and as the No. 2-ranked recruit from the state of Pennsylvania. His 0.9558 composite ranking finished No. 14 among Wisconsin football’s all-time highest-rated commits.

The talented lineman now joins a Wisconsin offensive tackle room that is talented at the top with veterans Riley Mahlman (RT) and Jack Nelson (LT). But the room lacks depth, which could make Heywood the Badgers’ second-team left tackle entering the season.

Heywood was Wisconsin’s biggest recruiting win in the class of 2024, beating out top programs including Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State to land a commitment.

The program’s class of 2025, meanwhile, currently ranks No. 12 in the nation with 20 players committed. The group is a strong follow-up to its No. 23-ranked class of 2024.

Offensive tackles committed to the 2025 class include four-star Logan Powell, three-star Nolan Davenport, three-star Michael Roeske and three-star Cam Clark.

