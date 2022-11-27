Wisconsin finalizing deal to hire Cincinnati's Luke Fickell as next football coach

University of Wisconsin officials are finalizing a deal to hire Cincinnati's Luke Fickell as the school's football coach, according to a person familiar with the search.

The person told the Journal Sentinel on Sunday that Wisconsin officials were willing to pay Fickell at least $6 million per year.

The Wisconsin Board of Regents is scheduled to hold a meeting in closed session at 4 p.m. Sunday to consider the contract for the next coach.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Multiple people previously told the Journal Sentinel that athletic director Chris McIntosh’s list of candidates was interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Baylor coach Dave Aranda, Kansas coach Lance Leipold and Fickell.

Fickell, 49, initially told Wisconsin officials he was not interested in the opening. However, multiple reports emerged Sunday suggesting Wisconsin had decided to pursue Fickell again to replace Paul Chryst, who was fired on Oct. 2.

Fickell has informed Cincinnati that he was leaving, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported, citing multiple people. Cincinnati cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs will serve as the interim head coach.

Fickell was asked about potential job openings after his team's loss to Tulane on Friday. It was the final regular-season game for the Bearcats, who are moving to the Big 12.

"You know what? It's too hard to think about," Fickell said. "Hopefully there are some things that can happen and we still have a chance to play so you don't know. It's not the time to think about those kinds of things. We've got to get back up there and take care of those seniors in particular. Make sure their heads are up and they're ready to roll, whatever's thrown our way this next week or two."

Fickell is in his sixth season at Cincinnati. He led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2012, becoming the first Group of Five team to reach the semifinals. He has compiled a 57-18 overall record with the Bearcats.

Fickell, a native of Columbus, Ohio, played for Ohio State from 1993-96 and coached there from 2002-16.

Story continues

He served as interim head coach in 2011 and saw the Buckeyes upset Wisconsin in Columbus. The Buckeyes finished 3-5 in the Big Ten and 6-7 overall that season and Urban Meyer was hired as head coach.

Fickell stayed on the Buckeyes’ staff through the 2016 season before taking at Cincinnati.

Aranda, Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator from 2013-15, was intrigued by the idea of returning but is happy at Baylor. Leipold, a graduate assistant at Wisconsin from 1991-93 who had won at Wisconsin-Whitewater, Buffalo and at Kansas, was not offered the job.

Contributing: Keith Jenkins, Cincinnati Enquirer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wisconsin hiring Luke Fickell of Cincinnati as next football coach