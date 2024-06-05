Wisconsin a finalist for a top class of 2025 defensive line target

Wisconsin football was named a finalist for class of 2025 defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque on Tuesday.

The Badgers made his final four list along with Florida, West Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Related: Where every Big Ten team ranks in ESPN’s 2024 College Football Power Index

The three-star defensive lineman is 247Sports’ No. 698 player in the class of 2025, No. 72 defensive lineman and No. 93 recruit from the state of Florida. He is set for an official visit to Wisconsin the weekend of June 7, which comes on the heels of a visit to West Virginia on May 31.

Of note, Telemaque’s list of final four schools differs significantly from his group of six finalists from April, which included Colorado, Florida, LSU, West Virginia, Missouri and Minnesota. Wisconsin and Georgia Tech have jumped into the mix, while Colorado, LSU, Missouri and Minnesota are no longer being considered.

Tuesday’s announcement also includes a decision date: June 18. He figures to make his commitment after visits to each of his four finalists.

Top 4️⃣ schools for four star DL Wilnerson Telemaque (‘25)! 👀 He will choose between WVU, Florida, Wisconsin, and Georgia Tech! Wilnerson will make his decision on June 18th. Where’s home for the standout out defensive lineman? 🏡 pic.twitter.com/M68NaYtMEZ — Leyton Roberts (@LeytonRoberts_) June 5, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 16 in the nation with 13 commitments. The program is off to a hot start to June with recent commitments from three-star CB Rukeem Stroud and four-star OT Logan Powell.

Luke Fickell and his staff are working to grow the class with official visit season underway.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire