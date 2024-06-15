Wisconsin a finalist for top 2025 offensive lineman Hardy Watts

Wisconsin made the final schools for four-star class of 2025 offensive lineman Hardy Watts on Saturday.

The Badgers were included in his list of final three along with Clemson and Michigan.

Related: Wisconsin class of 2025 vaults up national rankings after addition of four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr.

Watts is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 217 player in the class of 2025, No. 12 interior offensive lineman and No. 1 recruit from his home state of Massachusetts. He is coming off visits to Clemson and Wisconsin on June 2 and June 7 respectively, and still has a trip planned to Michigan for June 21.

While the Badgers appear to still be in the running to land the top-ranked lineman, 247Sports does have one crystal ball prediction logged for him to choose Clemson. That prediction came on June 12 from Clemson insider Austin Hannon.

BREAKING: CO/25 4 ⭐️ OL Hardy Watts ( @HardyWatts2 ) has cut his list down to 3️⃣ Schools‼️

–

Watts is a 6’6 ( 305 LBS ) OL out of Brookline, MA. He ranks as the number #1 recruit in Massachusetts according to rivals.

–

Which fanbase can show him the most love?! ⬇️🤔 pic.twitter.com/a9XEspLP4Q — Steezo (@SteezoDsgn) June 15, 2024

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 recently took a big step forward after the additions of four-star LB Mason Posa and four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. It now has 19 total commitments, five of which from blue-chip players. The class is an impressive follow-up performance by Luke Fickell and his staff after finishing the 2024 cycle with a top-25 class.

The group could rise even further in the Big Ten and national rankings with a possible commitment from Watts. He is one of the program’s highest-ranked remaining targets in the class.

It’s worth monitoring the top lineman’s recruitment as he nears a decision between the three finalists. Wisconsin should still have a late chance at landing a commitment.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire