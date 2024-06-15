Advertisement

Wisconsin a finalist for top 2025 offensive lineman Hardy Watts

Wisconsin made the final schools for four-star class of 2025 offensive lineman Hardy Watts on Saturday.

The Badgers were included in his list of final three along with Clemson and Michigan.

Watts is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 217 player in the class of 2025, No. 12 interior offensive lineman and No. 1 recruit from his home state of Massachusetts. He is coming off visits to Clemson and Wisconsin on June 2 and June 7 respectively, and still has a trip planned to Michigan for June 21.

While the Badgers appear to still be in the running to land the top-ranked lineman, 247Sports does have one crystal ball prediction logged for him to choose Clemson. That prediction came on June 12 from Clemson insider Austin Hannon.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 recently took a big step forward after the additions of four-star LB Mason Posa and four-star WR Eugene Hilton Jr. It now has 19 total commitments, five of which from blue-chip players. The class is an impressive follow-up performance by Luke Fickell and his staff after finishing the 2024 cycle with a top-25 class.

The group could rise even further in the Big Ten and national rankings with a possible commitment from Watts. He is one of the program’s highest-ranked remaining targets in the class.

It’s worth monitoring the top lineman’s recruitment as he nears a decision between the three finalists. Wisconsin should still have a late chance at landing a commitment.

