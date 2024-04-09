Wisconsin a finalist for one of 2025’s top offensive line recruits

Wisconsin football made the final 12 schools for four-star class of 2025 interior offensive lineman Michael Carroll on Monday.

Carroll is 247Sports’ No. 238 player in the class of 2025, No. 14 interior offensive lineman and No. 8 recruit from his home state of Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin made the cut along with Georgia, Penn State, Florida, UCLA, Tennessee, Clemson, South Carolina, Michigan, Rutgers, Texas and Alabama.

The Badgers have heavy competition to land the highly-touted lineman. He would certainly be a splash in a pivotal class to Luke Fickell’s tenure at Wisconsin. That class currently ranks No. 17 nationally without any blue-chip players committed.

