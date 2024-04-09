Wisconsin a finalist for 2025’s top recruit from the state of Minnesota

Wisconsin football made the final seven schools for four-star class of 2025 linebacker Emmanuel Karmo on Monday afternoon.

Karmo is 247Sports’ No. 374 player in the class of 2025, No. 42 linebacker and No. 1 recruit from his home state of Minnesota.

The Badgers made the cut for his top seven schools alongside Oregon, Penn State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Nebraska and USC.

Wisconsin has had success in the rival state over the last half-decade. The program has landed its second-best recruit in the class of 2024 (iOL Emerson Mandell), No. 1 and No. 5 from 2021 (OT Riley Mahlman, LB Jake Ratzlaff) and No. 1 from 2020 (OLB Kaden Johnson).

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 17 in the nation with seven players committed.

Appreciate all the schools that have recruited me and while my recruitment is still open based on the schools that have offered me I’ll be focusing on these 7 schools. Blessed to be in this position @77williehoward @TPatt17 @cooperhawksFB @AllenTrieu @On3Recruits #AGTG pic.twitter.com/BE5VwQ8gXg — Emmanuel Karmo (@EmmanuelKarmo28) April 8, 2024

Karmo would be a big splash for Fickell and his staff. Defeating the likes of Ohio State, Penn State, USC and Oregon may be a tall task. But recent success in Minnesota plus Wisconsin’s stellar history at linebacker could provide an attractive pitch.

