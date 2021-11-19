Wisconsin favored against Nebraska, line moves towards the Huskers

Wisconsin football remains a solid favorite against Nebraska on Saturday, but the line has moved towards the Huskers over the past week.

After the line opened around 10 points in favor of the Badgers, Wisconsin is down to a -8.5 favorite. On the moneyline, the Badgers are currently a -380 favorite meaning a $380 bet would net $100 in profit.

The over/under for Saturday afternoon’s matchup is set at 43.5, a number that Wisconsin has gone under in five of their past six games.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

