Who Wisconsin fans should be rooting for in other Big Ten games this weekend

First things first, and I am sure this is exactly what Paul Chryst would say if asked about scoreboard watching around the conference, Wisconsin has to take care of business the rest of the way in order to have a chance in the Big Ten West.

This week, our staff writer Ben Kenney wrote about Wisconsin’s clearest path to a backdoor Big Ten West title, and it is anything but easy. Starting 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference, Wisconsin has put themselves in a deep hole, but not one they have zero hopes of climbing out of. It all starts this weekend, during a week where the Badgers result is the least of their concerns regarding Big Ten seeding.

With the Badgers playing a non-conference game against Army, Wisconsin will remain at 1-2 in the Big Ten regardless of the result. The lone team that the Badgers do not control their destiny against? Iowa, who sits at a perfect 3-0.

This weekend, Badger fans will have to be Purdue Boilermakers fans as Jeff Brohm’s team looks to shock the conference at Iowa. Wisconsin needs Iowa to pick up a loss, and there is an opportunity for that at 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Wisconsin fans should also be pulling for Nebraska, with the first reason being that they are playing Minnesota. That one is self-explanatory, but the Cornhuskers playing their best football come November 26 in a home matchup to close the season against Iowa could end up being the difference in Wisconsin’s Big Ten West hopes. That feels like the most possible place for the Hawkeyes to slip up. Get used to being a Nebraska sympathizer now, as the final week of the season could see Wisconsin putting their faith in Scott Frost.

A Purdue miracle on Saturday would all of a sudden put Wisconsin in control of their own destiny on the road to Indianapolis. The Badgers, of course, have to find a way to beat the Hawkeyes on October 30 at Camp Randall to keep things interesting down the stretch in the Big Ten West.