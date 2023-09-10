Wisconsin fans react to the first loss of the Fickell era

Wisconsin was unable to overcome a sluggish start in Pullman as Washington State held on late for a 31-22 victory to hand the Badgers their first loss of the year.

Washington State jumped out to a 24-6 lead spurred by Badger turnovers and Cam Ward’s quick start, but the second half belonged to Wisconsin early. The Badgers nearly came all the way back, cutting the lead to 24-22 late in the third quarter after a Skyler Bell touchdown pass from Tanner Mordecai on an incredible play from the SMU transfer.

There were a few questionable calls late that stayed with Badger fans long after the final whistle. A questionable Chez Mellusi fumble call stood after a lengthy review just after Wisconsin thought they had a safety that would have tied the game. Safe to say Badger fans were not thrilled with the Pac-12 ref show, and it brought back some old nightmares.

In addition to mentioning the officiating drama it has to be said just how well-coached and disciplined Washington State played. The Cougars were largely mistake-free, while the Badgers turned it over a costly three times. That turnover battle proved to be the difference. Here is how Wisconsin Twitter reacted to the loss:

The Pac-2 lives on...

When your conference decides this is not a safety, it's no wonder it's about to go extinct pic.twitter.com/4FtZQeTRqx — Carly (@carlyks) September 10, 2023

Arizona State anyone?

Pac-12 refs and screwing over Wisconsin, name a more iconic duo https://t.co/pnP5gNEJUs — Matt Grossenbach (@MattGrossenbach) September 10, 2023

Jake Dickert says the Cougars are a Power Five team, and it's hard to argue:

Jake Dickert gold.

Asked what this upset over No. 19 Wisconsin means for Pullman: "Everything…we belong in the Power Five." pic.twitter.com/4AWIY4Rlka — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) September 10, 2023

Wisconsin put themselves in a deep hole:

The officiating has been bad. Really. Honestly. But Wisconsin has also blown chance after chance after chance. If they lose, they need to look in the mirror for blame. — Doug Russell (@DougRussell) September 10, 2023

A former Badger's takeaways:

Wisconsin vs Washington State takeaways: Wisconsin’s offensive can move the ball well, but not the way we’re used to. (Threw for 278 yards, Ran for 90) Hard to win ball games when your -3 in the turnover battle. Defense generated 0 turnovers. Offense needs to protect the ball.… — Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) September 10, 2023

The Cougars are Jumping Around:

Field storming and Jump Around playing at Martin Stadium after Washington State's big upset of Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/PbjfbfRATB — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) September 10, 2023

Not going to keep them off the field tonight...

“Stay off the playing field,” the PA announcer requests. Good luck. Final: Washington State 31, No. 19 Wisconsin 22. pic.twitter.com/kP23fiVYO4 — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) September 10, 2023

They really do...

Why do the last 3 years of Wisconsin football feel exactly the same — Badger Barstool (@badgerbarstool) September 10, 2023

A Wisconsin native...

Washington State coach Jake Dickert, who grew up in the northeast part of Wisconsin, about to go 2-0 against the Badgers. Really impressive. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 10, 2023

Still conferenceless...

Washington State is gonna sneak onto Wisconsin’s planes to fly to the Big Ten. — Brian Neubert — GoldandBlack.com (@brianneubert) September 10, 2023

At least rest of the west is...

Nebraska got smoked by Colorado. Wisconsin is getting smoked by Washington State. Illinois lost to Kansas. Minnesota is struggling with Eastern Michigan. Maryland is losing to Charlotte. All that $ ain't helping the Big Ten win games. — Derek Young (@DerekYoungKSO) September 10, 2023

Wisconsin fans were not happy with the late officiating...

MVP for Washington State the second half has definitely been the officials — Wisconsin Sports Heroics (@WiSportsHeroics) September 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire