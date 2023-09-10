Wisconsin fans react to a disastrous first half at Washington State

What could go wrong did go wrong for Wisconsin football in the first 30 minutes in Washington.

The Cougars dominated on both sides of the ball en route to a 24-9 lead at the half with Wisconsin getting the rock to start the second half. Quarterback Cam Ward finished the half with a pair of touchdowns, while the Cougars defense found the end zone after a strip sack.

In the first test of a new era, it’s been a tough trip for the Badgers so far. Here is how Wisconsin football social media has reacted to a surprisingly disastrous first half:

It's a chaotic environment in Pullman:

Calm in the chaos. pic.twitter.com/pYOjHiw3CF — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 9, 2023

Easy choice for MVP here:

Halftime: Washington State 24, Wisconsin 9. Your first half MVP for the Badgers is kicker Nathanial Vakos. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) September 10, 2023

Honeymoon certainly feels over:

OK, new coaching staff. Honeymoon is over. Make some adjustments at half. Maybe show some freaking emotion on the sidelines, too!!! https://t.co/1YJtmzAeZt — Buckycast Wisconsin Badgers Podcast (@TheBuckycast) September 10, 2023

Good point, No. 1 and still undefeated:

We got Wisconsin volleyball — S A L Z (@kylesalz67) September 10, 2023

Numbers from a tough first half:

HALFTIME: No. 19 Wisconsin 9

Washington State 24

——————— Tanner Mordecai: 13-19, 145 yards Chimere Dike: 3 receptions, 66 yards Hunter Wohler: 8 tackles, 1 PBU Ricardo Hallman: 4 tackles, 1 PBU#Badgers pic.twitter.com/yEkSm7lLQG — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) September 10, 2023

Fair enough:

Washington State whenever they play Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/F3p3uBy33y — Josh (@Lanky_Joshua) September 10, 2023

We saw signs of defensive struggles last week, but this is both sides now...

The defensive issues were apparent last week and it’s no surprise that against an electric offensive unit they’re struggling up front and in the secondary. What IS shocking is what this offense is, or isn’t, doing rn. Jeez. — Asher Low (@alow_33) September 10, 2023

Yes, absolutely

at a wedding and not watching the game, just assuming they’ve cleaned up some issues from last week and are taking care of business and on their way to 2-0 — Grant Bilse (@WiscoGrant) September 10, 2023

Big first drive coming up...

The #Badgers trail 24-9 at halftime at Washington State. Cougars probably should lead by more. Wazzu's defensive front is controlling the game and the Badgers' secondary is losing receivers all over the field. Gut-check time. UW starts with ball in Q3. — Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) September 10, 2023

It's been a very tough first six quarters of the season defensively...

This #Badgers defense is completely lost. — Christian Borman (@christianborman) September 10, 2023

The pace is getting to the Badgers...

Wisconsin is in big trouble early. The defense has major issues with the pace of play. That's two touchdowns already for Washington State, which leads 14-3. — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) September 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire