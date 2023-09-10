Advertisement

Wisconsin fans react to a disastrous first half at Washington State

Asher Low
·3 min read

What could go wrong did go wrong for Wisconsin football in the first 30 minutes in Washington.

The Cougars dominated on both sides of the ball en route to a 24-9 lead at the half with Wisconsin getting the rock to start the second half. Quarterback Cam Ward finished the half with a pair of touchdowns, while the Cougars defense found the end zone after a strip sack.

In the first test of a new era, it’s been a tough trip for the Badgers so far. Here is how Wisconsin football social media has reacted to a surprisingly disastrous first half:

 

It's a chaotic environment in Pullman:

Easy choice for MVP here:

Honeymoon certainly feels over:

Good point, No. 1 and still undefeated:

Numbers from a tough first half:

Fair enough:

We saw signs of defensive struggles last week, but this is both sides now...

Yes, absolutely

Big first drive coming up...

It's been a very tough first six quarters of the season defensively...

The pace is getting to the Badgers...

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire