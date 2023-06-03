Wisconsin fans react to the biggest recruiting win of the Greg Gard era

On Friday, Wisconsin basketball added one of the top players in 2024 when four-star point guard Daniel Freitag committed to the Badgers.

Freitag has played both football and basketball in high school, and recently moved from Minnesota to California to commit to basketball. He will be playing for one of California’s top high school programs at Southern California Academy this fall.

The class of 2024 prospect is the fifth-highest-rated recruit in Wisconsin basketball history according to 247Sports’ all-time rankings.

Freitag chose the Badgers over Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Virginia, and more.

Here is a look at Wisconsin fans and media reacting to his commitment:

The commitment post:

This will be fun in Madison

This is 4⭐️ #Badgers 🏀 recruit Daniel Freitag getting buckets on NBA players as a 16 year old. pic.twitter.com/fJkGBjp6cp — Andrew Bandstra (@andrewbandstra) June 3, 2023

Freitag's live decision:

Breaking News 🚨🚨🚨 4 star point guard, Daniel Freitag has just committed to Wisconsin!!! pic.twitter.com/bevQ6MwgNf — JamesInSix (@_JamesInSix) June 2, 2023

Doesn't get better than that:

Daniel Freitag asked what he and fellow Minnesota native Jack Robison will be bringing to the Wisconsin program: "Wins." — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) June 2, 2023

Wisconsin lands a future Badger:

Wisconsin dominates the state of Minnesota

Wisconsin Basketball Recruiting Meme pic.twitter.com/D3zSGjqNkf — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) June 2, 2023

One of the biggest wins of the Gard era:

Wisconsin Basketball scores a STUD athlete in @DanielFreitag_ that was recruited by Greg Gard AND Luke Fickell. Huge grab for the Badgers🔥 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/XXwBNRXmTn — ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) June 2, 2023

This staff can recruit!

Daniel Freitag during his commitment announcement: “The relationship I had with coach Gard and coach Krabbenhoft and everybody was just unmatched.”#Badgers — Jake Maier (@JakeJMaier) June 2, 2023

Freitag chose the Badgers:

Pondering whether to commit or play out July, Daniel Freitag asked himself a question. "Would I be happier getting a Duke or Kentucky offer or sadder if Wisconsin offered someone else and they committed and took the spot I could have taken?" The four-star PG chose the #Badgers.… pic.twitter.com/6eiCr1IrfP — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) June 2, 2023

The two-sport athlete chooses basketball:

There it is! 2024 stud hooper/WR Daniel Freitag will play college basketball 🏀 at Wisconsin! Congrats from @PrepRedzoneMN, Daniel! We’ll miss you on the gridiron. https://t.co/OPwINFUDGp — PrepRedzone Oliver (@OJW_Scouting) June 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire