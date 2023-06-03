Wisconsin fans react to the biggest recruiting win of the Greg Gard era

Asher Low
·2 min read

On Friday, Wisconsin basketball added one of the top players in 2024 when four-star point guard Daniel Freitag committed to the Badgers.

Freitag has played both football and basketball in high school, and recently moved from Minnesota to California to commit to basketball. He will be playing for one of California’s top high school programs at Southern California Academy this fall.

The class of 2024 prospect is the fifth-highest-rated recruit in Wisconsin basketball history according to 247Sports’ all-time rankings.

Freitag chose the Badgers over Baylor, Iowa, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Virginia, and more.

Here is a look at Wisconsin fans and media reacting to his commitment:

The commitment post:

This will be fun in Madison

Freitag's live decision:

Doesn't get better than that:

Wisconsin lands a future Badger:

Wisconsin dominates the state of Minnesota

One of the biggest wins of the Gard era:

This staff can recruit!

Freitag chose the Badgers:

The two-sport athlete chooses basketball:



