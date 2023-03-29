Wisconsin fans react to the Badgers’ 56-54 NIT loss to North Texas

3
Asher Low
·2 min read

Wisconsin’s NIT run came to a disappointing end on Tuesday evening in Las Vegas. The Badgers failed to score for the final 9:07 of the contest as North Texas rallied late to come away with a 56-54 win over Wisconsin.

The Badgers had a 41-29 lead at halftime, but a 13-point second half did Wisconsin in and represented many of the struggles UW has had this season on the offensive end of the floor.

Wisconsin’s 2022-23 season came to end in the NIT semis, and the attention now turns towards reloading for 2023-24.

Here is how Badger Twitter reacted to a tough ending to the 2022-23 campaign:

Wisconsin fans showed up in Las Vegas:

Chucky Hepburn couldn't miss early:

Big Ten basketball, but not the good kind...

What a disastrous second half of offense:

To put the points per possession into context:

A scoring drought ends the season:

In graph form:

We might have a few notes...

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories