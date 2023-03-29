Wisconsin fans react to the Badgers’ 56-54 NIT loss to North Texas

Wisconsin’s NIT run came to a disappointing end on Tuesday evening in Las Vegas. The Badgers failed to score for the final 9:07 of the contest as North Texas rallied late to come away with a 56-54 win over Wisconsin.

The Badgers had a 41-29 lead at halftime, but a 13-point second half did Wisconsin in and represented many of the struggles UW has had this season on the offensive end of the floor.

Wisconsin’s 2022-23 season came to end in the NIT semis, and the attention now turns towards reloading for 2023-24.

Here is how Badger Twitter reacted to a tough ending to the 2022-23 campaign:

Wisconsin fans showed up in Las Vegas:

Can always count on Badger Nation 💯 Great support out in Las Vegas for the #NIT2023 Semifinals! pic.twitter.com/RLxpsQRBgq — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 28, 2023

Chucky Hepburn couldn't miss early:

CHUCKY HEPBURN IS ON FIRE! 🔥 5-FOR-5 FROM DOWNTOWN 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QmsYx0YiSo — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 28, 2023

Big Ten basketball, but not the good kind...

Final 9:07 in a college basketball game and didn’t score a point Pure Wisconsin. Pure B1G. — Liam (@Blutman27) March 29, 2023

What a disastrous second half of offense:

#Badgers' PPP … First half: 1.37

Second half: 0.42 — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) March 29, 2023

To put the points per possession into context:

Story continues

For context, the worst offensive team in the country this season was at 0.856 points per possession https://t.co/oKPniZR37v — Asher Low (@alow_33) March 29, 2023

A scoring drought ends the season:

North Texas wins 56-54. The #Badgers went the final 9:07 without scoring. Twelve consecutive empty possessions. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) March 29, 2023

In graph form:

Look at this flat-line. 9:02 without a SINGLE POINT for Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/gzPBCuSAJC — Rush the Other 26 (@other26hoops) March 29, 2023

We might have a few notes...

What a final possession from Wisconsin. 5 stars, perfect, no notes pic.twitter.com/SPhUmhVLWP — Jim Root (@2ndChancePoints) March 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire