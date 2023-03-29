Wisconsin fans react to the Badgers’ 56-54 NIT loss to North Texas
Wisconsin’s NIT run came to a disappointing end on Tuesday evening in Las Vegas. The Badgers failed to score for the final 9:07 of the contest as North Texas rallied late to come away with a 56-54 win over Wisconsin.
The Badgers had a 41-29 lead at halftime, but a 13-point second half did Wisconsin in and represented many of the struggles UW has had this season on the offensive end of the floor.
Wisconsin’s 2022-23 season came to end in the NIT semis, and the attention now turns towards reloading for 2023-24.
Here is how Badger Twitter reacted to a tough ending to the 2022-23 campaign:
Wisconsin fans showed up in Las Vegas:
Can always count on Badger Nation 💯
Great support out in Las Vegas for the #NIT2023 Semifinals! pic.twitter.com/RLxpsQRBgq
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 28, 2023
Chucky Hepburn couldn't miss early:
CHUCKY HEPBURN IS ON FIRE! 🔥
5-FOR-5 FROM DOWNTOWN 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QmsYx0YiSo
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 28, 2023
Big Ten basketball, but not the good kind...
Final 9:07 in a college basketball game and didn’t score a point
Pure Wisconsin. Pure B1G.
— Liam (@Blutman27) March 29, 2023
What a disastrous second half of offense:
#Badgers' PPP …
First half: 1.37
Second half: 0.42
— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) March 29, 2023
To put the points per possession into context:
For context, the worst offensive team in the country this season was at 0.856 points per possession https://t.co/oKPniZR37v
— Asher Low (@alow_33) March 29, 2023
A scoring drought ends the season:
North Texas wins 56-54. The #Badgers went the final 9:07 without scoring. Twelve consecutive empty possessions.
— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) March 29, 2023
In graph form:
Look at this flat-line. 9:02 without a SINGLE POINT for Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/gzPBCuSAJC
— Rush the Other 26 (@other26hoops) March 29, 2023
We might have a few notes...
What a final possession from Wisconsin. 5 stars, perfect, no notes pic.twitter.com/SPhUmhVLWP
— Jim Root (@2ndChancePoints) March 29, 2023