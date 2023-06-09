Wisconsin faces daunting schedules in 2024 and 2025

The Big Ten released its new scheduling model yesterday, officially moving the conference to a flex model with protected rivalry games when USC and UCLA join in 2024.

Gone will be the days of the Big Ten West, tough news for Wisconsin and other programs to use the division for trips to the Big Ten Championship. The new model will instead see Wisconsin maintain rivalry games against Iowa and Minnesota, while playing every other program on a rotating basis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With the new model, the Big Ten also released its home-and-away schedules for the 2024 and 2025 Big Ten football seasons. Not only will Wisconsin face a tougher slate in-conference, but those seasons also see the Badgers play a home-and-home against Alabama. It is safe to say 2023 will be a cakewalk compared to what’s soon to come.

If you’re a fan of playing wins and losses a few years in advance, here is what the Badgers will face in 2024 and 2025:

2024:

Home: Western Michigan, South Dakota, Alabama, Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue

Away: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, USC, Nebraska

2025:

Home: Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, USC

Away: Alabama, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, UCLA

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire