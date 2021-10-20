Wisconsin faces another SEC foe in latest USA TODAY Bowl Projections

The latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections once again predicted the Wisconsin Badgers to play in the Music City Bowl. However, the Badgers are now predicted to play against the Florida Gators instead of last week’s projection of the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Badgers have played in only one Music City Bowl, which they lost to the Auburn Tigers in 2003. Wisconsin has never faced the Florida Gators before so this matchup would definitely be a historic and exciting bowl game to see.

The College Football Playoff teams for this week include Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Wisconsin will be going on the road this weekend against a very talented Purdue team that just upset the Iowa Hawkeyes, so it will be important for Graham Mertz and the offense to get in sync to match the scoring of the Boilermakers.

