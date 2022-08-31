Wisconsin faces ACC opponent in the latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections

On Tuesday morning, USA TODAY Sports released their updated bowl projections after week 0 of the college football season. The Wisconsin Badgers are predicted to play in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers.

The Badgers have only played in the Orange Bowl once back in 2017 against the Miami Hurricanes. Wisconsin won the game 34-24, led by a four-touchdown game from former QB Alex Hornibrook. Although the Badgers have played several ACC over the last few years, they have never matched up against Clemson.

The projected College Football Playoff teams for this week include Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State.

Wisconsin will open up its season on Saturday against the Illinois State Redbirds. It will be great to get a first look at a Badgers team that has undergone a lot of changes over the offseason.

Here are the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl game projections from USA TODAY Sports:

Orange Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Clemson

Paul Chryst

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Texas A&M

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Utah

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cotton Bowl: BYU vs. Houston

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Peach Bowl(CFP Semifinal): Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Fiesta Bowl(CFP Semifinal): Georgia vs. Ohio State

[Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire