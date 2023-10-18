Wisconsin will face one of the program’s all-time legends on Saturday

Wisconsin is set for a trip to Champaign, Illinois on Saturday as the team looks to bounce back from its demoralizing 15-6 loss to Iowa.

The team is 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play. It cannot suffer any more conference losses with Iowa currently holding the tiebreaker and set with an easy schedule for the rest of the year.

Step one for the Badgers in returning to the top of the Big Ten West is beating Illinois, a program that embarrassed Wisconsin last year in Madison, is run by former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema and also employs Wisconsin great Jim Leonhard as a senior assistant.

The last note presents an interesting dynamic this Saturday. It will be Leonhard’s first game coaching against Wisconsin, albeit in an off-the-field role, since the program opted to pass him over to hire Luke Fickell as head coach.

it appears we have the ultimate Jim Leonhard Revenge Game on Saturday. — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) October 18, 2023

College football is about storylines. And Saturday’s revenge game for Jim Leonhard is as good as a storyline will get.

