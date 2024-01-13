Wisconsin extends win steak and remains perfect in Big Ten with 71-63 victory over Northwestern

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl scores against Northwestern forward Blake Preston during the first half at the Kohl Center.

MADISON – If you needed another reminder how good this Wisconsin team is, Greg Gard’s players supplied more evidence Saturday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers turned the ball over at an alarming rate. Their leading scorer this season – AJ Storr – had one point at halftime. They saw Northwestern battle back to forge a tie with 2 minutes 51 seconds left in the game.

Then UW, which had lost two games by a combined five points to Northwestern last season, pitched a shutout.

Storr scored six points in the final 2:34 to help the Badgers pull away for a 71-63 victory.

The Badgers (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to six games – a feat they have accomplished twice this season – won for the 12th time in the last 13 games and maintained sole possession of first place in the league.

UW is 5-0 in league play for the first time since the 2007-08 season. That team won the league title with a 16-2 mark.

They are 1 ½ games ahead of second-place Illinois (12-3, 3-1), which hosts Maryland on Sunday.

Northwestern, fresh off a road victory over Penn State, saw its record fall to 3-2 in the league and 12-4 overall.

Max Klesmit, who scored all 18 of his points in the second half at Ohio State, scored 11 points in the first half Saturday to help UW build a seven-point cushion. He made several huge shots in the second half and finished with 24 points. He hit 5 of 7 three-pointers and 9 of 13 shots overall.

Storr, UW’s leading scorer at 14.9 points per game, didn’t have a field goal in the first half. His first field goal was a three-pointer with 15:37 left in the game but he finished with 14 points, his 11th consecutive game in double figures.

Tyler Wahl, averaging 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in league play entering the day, finished with 11 points. He hit 7 of 11 free throws.

Steven Crowl, who overcame a minor injury to his left knee to play 28:17 at Ohio State, contributed six points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Chucky Hepburn entered the day with 21 assists and just five turnovers in league play. He finished with four points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Crowl and Hepburn had huge offensive rebounds on the same possession in the final minutes. That ended with Hepburn hitting two free throws for a 69-63 lead with 29.6 seconds left.

UW hit 14 of 15 free throws in the second half, including 10 of 10 in the final 7:11, and finished 20 of 26.

UW came in averaging 9.6 turnovers per game, with a high of 14 (twice). The Badgers turned the ball 10 times in the opening half, which led to 10 Northwestern points. They finished with 13 turnovers and the Wildcats turned those mistakes into 15 points.

Guards Boo Buie (18.1 ppg) and Brooks Barnhizer (13.9 ppg) scored 22 and 13 points, respectively, for Northwestern.

The Badgers turned the ball over eight times on their 17 possessions, which allowed Northwestern to build a 17-15 lead.

UW finally took better care of the ball, started hitting shots and built a seven-point halftime lead.

Klesmit hit a three-pointer to give UW an 18-17 lead and after Nick Martinelli followed his own miss to forge a 19-19 tie, the Badgers responded with a 10-0 run.

Connor Essegian (five points) sparked the run with a hard drive from the three-point line and a three-pointer on the next possession. Hepburn scored on a drive after a steal, Wahl hit 1 of 2 free throws and Klesmit hit a floater for a 29-19 lead with 4:06 left in the half.

The Badgers went scoreless for the final 3:02 of the half and their final possession ended fittingly with a turnover when Klesmit got trapped on the baseline and his pass was stolen just before the buzzer.

The game remained tight in the second half but Klesmit hit a three-pointer and scored on a drive to give UW a 57-50 lead with 9:08 left.

Northwestern scored on two of its next three possessions, however, to close the gap to 57-54 and the game looked more and more as if it would go down to the final few possessions.

UW twice had chances to build on a three-point lead but turnovers by Crowl and Wahl ended the possessions.

Northwestern called a timeout with 4:22 left, down by 61-58.

Ty Berry hit a three-pointer with 4:14 left to forge a 61-61 tie.

Klesmit hit a jumper to give UW a 63-61 lead and after a Northwestern miss, Crowl missed twice at the rim and then fouled Matthew Nicholson.

Nicholson hit both free throws for another tie with 2:51 left. Storr answered with a jumper with 2:34 left to give UW a 65-63 lead.

Storr then came up with a steal and was fouled with 1:52 left. Storr hit both free throws for a 67-63 lead.

Could UW get a stop?

Yes. The Badgers smothered Northwestern’s shooters and three times and the ball went out of bounds with 1:19 left.

Crowl and Hepburn came up with offensive rebounds on the next possession and Hepburn was fouled with 29.6 seconds left and hit both shots for a 69-63 lead.

After a Northwestern turnover, Storr was fouled and hit both for a 71-63 lead.

The lead was eight with 21.8 seconds left and UW was about to remain perfect in Big Ten play.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin remains perfect in Big Ten with victory over Northwestern