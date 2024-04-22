Wisconsin extends scholarship offer to three-star DT from Cincinnati

The Wisconsin Badgers football team offered Drayden Pavey, a three-star class of 2025 defensive lineman from Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound athlete is a junior in high school, so he has two years before making the jump to the collegiate level.

Pavey has now reeled in 19 Division 1 offers, including Indiana, Purdue and Wisconsin in the Big Ten, and Cincinnati from the Big 12. He has experience playing both sides of the ball, also operating as an offensive lineman in high school.

Based on his overall size, Pavey is an intriguing option for Luke Fickell’s staff in Madison, who have not received a commitment on the defensive line for their class of 2025.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire