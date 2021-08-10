Wisconsin extends a PWO to in-state 2022 DL Blake Siebert

The Wisconsin football program extended a preferred walk-on offer to Cumberland, Wisconsin native Blake Siebert earlier today.

After a great talk with @efjohnson1972, I am blessed to have recieved an offer (PWO) from @BadgerFootball ! BLESSED 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XIzVQItbme — Blake Siebert (@BlakeSiebert1) August 10, 2021

Siebert is a two-star recruit on 247Sports.com and is their No. 232 defensive lineman in the county and No. 23-ranked recruit from the state of Wisconsin.

The Badgers become the sixth team to offer Siebert, though the only program with the offer being for a walk-on position. The other schools to offer the defensive lineman are Bemidji State, Central Michigan, Concordia, Southwest Minnesota State and St. Thomas.

Wisconsin’s class of 2022 currently sits No. 41 in the county and No. 10 in the Big Ten conference, headlined by four-star OL Joe Brunner and three-star DL Curtis Neal.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

List