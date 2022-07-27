Wisconsin extends PWO offer to in-state 2023 DE Will McDonald

On Wednesday morning, Wisconsin football extended a preferred walk-on offer to in-state 2023 defensive end Will McDonald per an announcement on his Twitter.

The three-star recruit has played the last few seasons for Hudson High School in Hudson, Wis. He is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Wisconsin by 247Sports and currently holds scholarship offers from Kansas, Iowa State, Army and Akron. In addition to his talents on the football field, McDonald is also a two-time USA Lacrosse All-American.

It will be interesting to see if the Badgers can persuade the talented three-star recruit to stay in the state as a walk-on, or if he will take a scholarship offer elsewhere.