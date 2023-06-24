Wisconsin extends a PWO offer to 2024 in-state wide receiver
The Badgers added another Wisconsin native to their offer list on Friday, as wide receiver Langdon Nordgaard earned a Badger preferred walk-on offer.
Noordgaard had been at Wisconsin’s camps, and even included a picture from one of those camps in his offer announcement on Twitter. He mentioned the offer came after a conversation with new Wisconsin wide receivers coach Mike Brown.
Nordgaard plays his high school football at West De Pere High School in the Badger State, and is a class of 2024 prospect. The Badgers currently have 14 hard commits in the class of 2024 and one wide receiver commit in Kyan Berry-Johnson.
‼️After a great talk with WR Coach @Im_MikeB and hearing from @LukeFickell I’m excited to share that I’ve received a PWO from @BadgerFootball! 🦡🟥⬜️@wdp_football @PrepRedzoneWI @MJ_NFLDraft @travisWSN @Evan_Flood @OJW_Scouting pic.twitter.com/lklybfG3o7
— Langdon Nordgaard (@LangNordgaard) June 23, 2023