Wisconsin extends a PWO offer to 2024 in-state wide receiver

The Badgers added another Wisconsin native to their offer list on Friday, as wide receiver Langdon Nordgaard earned a Badger preferred walk-on offer.

Noordgaard had been at Wisconsin’s camps, and even included a picture from one of those camps in his offer announcement on Twitter. He mentioned the offer came after a conversation with new Wisconsin wide receivers coach Mike Brown.

Nordgaard plays his high school football at West De Pere High School in the Badger State, and is a class of 2024 prospect. The Badgers currently have 14 hard commits in the class of 2024 and one wide receiver commit in Kyan Berry-Johnson.

