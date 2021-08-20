Wisconsin extends an offer to a four-star safety in the class of 2023

The Wisconsin football program made its way to Missouri on the recruiting trail yesterday, as it extended an offer to four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.

Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University of Wisconsin❤️🦡!! pic.twitter.com/GibTkrpHin — MarvinBurksJr (@marvinburks7) August 19, 2021

Burks is 247Sports’ No. 291 player in the class of 2023, No. 24 safety and No. 8 recruit from the state of Missouri. Other notable schools on his offer list include Arkansas, Florida, Iowa State, Missouri and West Virginia.

The offer is No. 45 in the class of 2023 for Paul Chryst and his program, a number that will only skyrocket as the cycle for the class gets going in the coming months.

