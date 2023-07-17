Wisconsin extends early offer to 2027 WR Gavin Brown

Wisconsin was among a number of early offers for 2027 wide receiver Gavin Brown. Brown plays his high school football at Queen Creek High School.

The 5-foot-10 speedster has impressed even at this extremely early stage in his football journey. Brown currently holds offers from Maryland, Kansas State, Duke, and Michigan State at this early point in his recruitment process.

Wisconsin has also offered 2027 quarterback Trent Seaborn and 2027 running back Brayden Tyson as the Badgers continue to look ahead to future recruiting classes early on in the cycle.

Wisconsin has already dished out over 20 offers in the 2026 class as they get a head start on building the future of the program.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire