Wisconsin’s entire 2024 football schedule has been officially announced
The Big Ten Conference revealed the full 2024 football schedule on Thursday afternoon, as the conference welcomes USC, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington into the fold.
Wisconsin will see a pair of those new schools in 2024 as they travel to USC and host Oregon. Wisconsin will also see powerhouse Alabama at Camp Randall in their third and final non-conference game of the year.
Wisconsin will always be playing Iowa and Minnesota, even with the expanded conference structure. Rivalry games being kept was a key for conference leaders in the expansion.
The Big Ten will do away with divisions, but still have a Big Ten Championship set for December 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here is a look at Wisconsin’s complete 2024 schedule:
August 31: vs Western Michigan
Just as they did this season, Wisconsin opens non-conference play against an opponent from the MAC.
September 7: vs South Dakota
Wisconsin continues the non-conference slate with South Dakota out of the Missouri Valley Conference.
September 14: vs Alabama
It gets very real very fast for Wisconsin in week three, as the Badgers play the first leg of a home and home series with Alabama.
September 28: at USC
Welcome to the Big Ten, USC! The Trojans have a difficult two-week welcome as they face Michigan on September 21 before taking on the Badgers.
October 5: vs Purdue
Wisconsin won on the road at Purdue this season, and the Boilermakers make a return trip in 2024.
October 12: at Rutgers
Wisconsin makes a return trip to Rutgers after the Badgers beat the Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall this season.
October 19: at Northwestern
Ryan Field never proves to be an easy game for the Badgers, no matter how the season is going up to that point.
October 26: vs Penn State
Wisconsin will look for some revenge after the 2021 loss to start the season.
November 2: at Iowa
The Hawkeyes came into Camp Randall and took down Wisconsin on October 14, and the Badgers will look to return the favor in 2024.
November 16: vs Oregon
Another newbie to the conference for Wisconsin to do battle with. The Oregon Ducks are still in the playoff hunt this season, and will be a force to be reckoned with next season.
November 23: at Nebraska
Wisconsin travels to Nebraska near the end of the season, before finishing up with a rivalry matchup.
November 30: vs Minnesota
One of the best parts of the new scheduling model is that the rivarly games have been kept.