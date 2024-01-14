Wisconsin enters KenPom top 10 after win over Northwestern

Wisconsin edged Northwestern 71-63 yesterday afternoon, improving to 13-3 on the season and 5-0 in Big Ten play. The start is the Badgers’ best since 2007-2008, and has the team trending as one of the best in the nation.

Greg Gard’s team entered yesterday ranked No. 11 in the KenPom rankings, carried by an offense that is on its way toward being the best of the Gard era. Yesterday’s win officially moved the team into the top 10 of the ranking.

The Badgers are now No. 10 overall, No. 6 in offensive efficiency and No. 32 in defensive efficiency, all with the seventh-toughest schedule in the nation.

Big Ten foes Purdue (No. 3) and Illinois (No. 9) still rank ahead. But with Wisconsin stacking conference wins with impressive play at the moment, it isn’t hard to seeing the conference run through Madison this winter.

5-0! Best Big Ten start since 2007-08. Top plays from Saturday's home win pic.twitter.com/cAp69OAYAd — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 13, 2024

Up next for the Badgers is a trip to Penn State on Tuesday, before hosting Indiana at the end of the week.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire